New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the progress of the new National Cooperative Policy, which aims to promote a cooperative-based economic development model.

The Minister reviewed the new National Cooperative Policy during an interaction meeting with the Expert Committee for National Cooperation Policy headed by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.

"Today, Hon'ble Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah held an interaction meeting with the Expert Committee for National Cooperation Policy headed by Shri Suresh Prabhu to review the progress of the new National Cooperative Policy," the Ministry of Cooperation said in a tweet.

The Centre last year had announced a 47-member committee under Prabhu to prepare the National Cooperation Policy with the objective to promote a cooperative-based economic development model. The committee comprises experts of the cooperative sector, representatives of national, state, district and primary cooperative societies; secretaries (cooperation) and registrars of cooperative societies of states some states and officers from central ministries.

Amit Shah has said that the new National Cooperative Policy is being formulated to realise the vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'.

The country is estimated to have 8.5 lakh cooperative societies with a member base of around 29 crores, though there is no database maintained at any place which the Centre has started to gather after the creation of a separate ministry.

The new policy will also help the government to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and deepen its reach up to the grassroots by promoting a cooperative-based economic development model.

The last time the policy was formulated was in 2002 under the Vajpayee government. (ANI)

