Kanpur, February 9: A video of an employee of HDFC Bank's Panki branch in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, showing her verbally abusing and allegedly threatening a customer went viral on social media. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation for its lack of professionalism and use of caste-based rhetoric. The dispute reportedly began over a service-related disagreement between a male customer and the employee, identified as Aastha Singh (Astha Singh). In the footage, visibly angry Singh is seen hurling profanities at the customer. ‘Not Our Employee’: HDFC Bank Responds to Viral Audio of Woman’s Disrespectful Remarks Against Army Personnel Over Loan Payment.

HDFC Bank Employee Aastha Singh Suspended After Casteist Slurs and Verbal Abuse

"Thakur hoon, bakc**di mat karna!" HDFC Bank staffer loses her cool inside the bank branch in Kanpur, UP. pic.twitter.com/Qg8XNsAZrI — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 8, 2026

At one point, she is observed picking up a laptop and pointing it at the individual in a threatening manner, further escalating the tension inside the banking hall. The most contentious part of the video involves Singh invoking her caste identity during the argument. She is heard telling the customer, "I am a Thakur, don't mess with me," a statement that has sparked significant backlash for its communal and intimidating tone. During the argument, Singh is heard saying, "I am a Thakur, Bakchodi mat karna... yahi pe thok denge." Lucknow: HDFC Employee Sadaf Fatima Suddenly Collapses and Dies Allegedly Due to Work Pressure in Vibhuti Khand, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Government’s ‘Failed Economic Policies’.

HDFC Bank Employee 'Thakur Hoon, Don't Mess With Me' Viral Video

Public Outrage and Call for Sensitivity After Video Goes Viral

The video has triggered a broader debate regarding customer service standards and workplace ethics in the banking sector. On X (formerly Twitter), many users criticised the employee’s sense of entitlement, arguing that personal or caste-based pride should have no place in a professional environment.

