New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and enquired about the road accident that took place in Raigad district.

At least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra Saturday morning.

“The road accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is very sad. Talked to Chief Minister @mieknathshinde and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis in this regard.

“The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

