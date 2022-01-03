New Delhi, January 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed the need for better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing counter-terrorism and security challenges while holding a high-level security meeting to review the prevailing threat scenario and emerging security challenges in the country.

The heads of security agencies of the country prominently central intelligence agencies, central armed police forces (CAPFs), intelligence wings of armed forces, revenue, and financial intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

The Director Generals of Police of States and Union Territories joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Highlighting the continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organized crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace, and movement of foreign terrorist fighters, the Home Minister stressed the need for better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing counter-terrorism and security challenges. (ANI)

