New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 17th formation day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Tuesday.

The theme of this year's formation day is cascading effects of disaster events in the Himalayan region, an official release said on Monday.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, will deliver the valedictory address on the occasion.

A technical session will see prominent experts holding discussions on cascading effects of disaster events in the Himalayan region in the country, including landslides, cloudbursts, earthquakes and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), the release said.

The NDMA, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the apex body for disaster management in India. Setting up of the NDMA and the creation of an enabling environment for institutional mechanisms at the state and district levels is mandated by the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The NDMA is mandated to lay down policies, plans and guidelines for disaster management.

India envisions the development of an ethos of prevention, mitigation, preparedness and response, the release said.

