New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Guwahati and Imphal from December 26 to 27.

His programmes in Guwahati on December 26 includes distribution of financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme.

He will also lay foundation stones for the development of 'Batadrava Than' as a cultural and tourist destination, new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam.

On December 27, at an event in Imphal, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, the IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)