Patna, February 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Patna Sahib gurdwara amid tight security. Shah visited the gurdwara after addressing a conclave of farmers and labourers in the city.

"Blessed to visit the sacred Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib... a sacred place for every Indian. I prayed for the prosperity and welfare of the country and its people," he tweeted. Elaborate security arrangements were in place in view of the visit, police said. Amit Shah Visits Golden Pagoda on Second Day of His Arunachal Pradesh Visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayer at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar pic.twitter.com/vRZna4QKrT — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

After visiting the gurudwara, he went to the state guest house to chair a meeting of senior Bihar BJP leaders. Shah will return to New Delhi after the meeting. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Traffic Advisory in View of Amit Shah’s Visit.

Watch Video: Amit Shah Visits Patna Sahib Gurdwara

Home minister @AmitShah paid obesiance at the Takht Sri Patna Sahib. pic.twitter.com/9QvuicoBsE — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) February 25, 2023

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP stronghold that was given to the JD(U) in 2019 as part of the seat-sharing arrangement.

