Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the maximum city. Police said that due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit on September 4 and 5, traffic movement on the roads in several parts of Mumbai will be slow. On Sunday, September 4 the traffic movement in Sahar, Bandra (East), Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill, and Babulnath will be slow from 9 pm to 10.30 pm. Scroll down for more details.

Check Tweet:

Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit on 4th and 5th September, 2022 traffic movement on the roads in following areas will be slow. Citizens kindly plan you commute accordingly. pic.twitter.com/PZDZkQI9Qv — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 3, 2022

