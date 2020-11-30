Raipur, Nov 30 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Monday appointed Amitabh Jain as the state's chief secretary in place of Rajendra Prasad Mandal who retired from service.

Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was currently additional chief secretary (finance) along with additional charge of water resources department.

The state government also issued fresh postings for 13 other bureaucrats, including 11 IAS officers.

