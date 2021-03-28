Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate, G. Muniyasamy from Ramanathapuram assembly constituency on Sunday campaigned with a person dressed as AIADMK's founder MG Ramachandran.

The MGR-disguised volunteer began his campaign tour at the bus stand with a procession of AMMK and coalition volunteers behind him.

However, AMMK is contesting the election with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

As political parties engaged in a variety of innovative campaigns, the AMMK party volunteers came in disguise as MGR and made everyone look back.

Speaking to reporters later, Muniyasamy said that appropriate steps would be taken to improve Rameswaram and that priority would be given to road development and drinking water facilities in the areas under Rameswaram municipality and measures would be taken for the welfare of fishermen and fisheries protection.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

