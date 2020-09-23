Amravati, Sep 23 (PTI) At least 166 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while six died of the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said.

With the latest casualties, the toll in the district has risen to 253, the official said.

Also Read | Suresh Angadi Dies of COVID-19, Say Reports; Union MoS Was Hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS.

The 166 new cases have taken the tally to 11,744, of which 8,897 patients have recovered from the infection so far, he said.

The district now has 2,594 active cases, which includes 12 patients undergoing treatment in Nagpur and 1,363 who are in home isolation, the official added.

Also Read | India’s Private Airlines Appeal Supreme Court Not to Make Refunds Mandatory, Fear Airlines May Collapse.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)