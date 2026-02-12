Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 12 (ANI): Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border narco-smuggling network and apprehended two operatives along with Rs 21800 drug money, a police officer said on Thursday.

Director General of Police Punjab - Gaurav Yadav said informed in a post on X, "In a major breakthrough Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border narco-smuggling network apprehends two operatives and recovers a consignment of 7 Kg 630 grams Heroin, along with Rs 21,800 drug money."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Dubai-based handler through virtual numbers, facilitating cross-border heroin consignments and directing pickup locations and further supply chains, DGP Yadav added.

"The handler is also linked to multiple narcotics networks and a major NDPS case involving the recovery of 43 kg of heroin," DGP Yadav added. A First Information Report has been registered at Chheharta police station, Amritsar, under the NDPS Act.

"Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the network," DGP Yadav added.

Punjab Police on Monday arrested more than 1,200 individuals on the first day of 'Operation Prahaar-2', a 72-hour statewide crackdown launched under the ongoing 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign aimed at making Punjab a gangster-free state.

As per official information, police teams conducted 2,760 raids at locations linked to wanted criminals across the state. The operation was launched on Sunday by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, following directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, with senior officers from Police Headquarters personally supervising operations in various districts. (ANI)

