Patna (Bihar) [India], June 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Saran visit. The former Bihar Deputy CM alleged that PM Modi has broken all the norms of "misleading" people by addressing more than 200 rallies in Bihar, which were full of "lies".

In his edited post on X, Tejashwi Yadav urged PM Modi to analyse his speeches and said that he wouldn't be able to speak after it due to "embarrassment".

The RJD leader asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Saran visit whether he would lay the foundation and inaugurate projects that have been underway since 2015.

He queried PM Modi whether he could explain why Bihar is the "worst" state in terms of poverty, unemployment, per capita income, investment, literacy rate, and industrialization in the reports of NITI Aayog and the Government of India, despite 11 years of PM Modi's government in the centre and 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav asked whether PM Modi would explain why 65000 innocent people were killed in the 20 years of NDA rule. He further took a jibe at the Prime Minister and said whether he would felicitate the members of "National Daamad Aayog".

He asked whether Modi would speak about the "unconscious state" of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the same way he once spoke of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and whether the PM would honour those nominated by allies as "sons-in-law of JP."

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that more than 20 scams and 20 lakh crore have been looted in the 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar. The Bihar legislative assembly leader of the opposition has accused the state government of harassing government employees to bring crowds to their rallies at their own expense.

Tejashwi Yadav asked PM Modi why the "brave" and "valiant" soldiers of the Indian Army, who were eager to teach a "tough" lesson to the terrorists during Operation Sindoor, were stopped due to the "cessation of hostilities" agreement between India and Pakistan because of US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will embark on a two-day visit, beginning with Bihar and Odisha today and then Andhra Pradesh.Today, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects at Siwan, a major boost to infrastructure and socio-economic development in Bihar. (ANI)

