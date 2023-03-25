New Delhi, March 25: Member of Parliament from Andaman and Nicobar Islands Kuldeep Rai Sharma was on Sunday conferred with the 'Sansad Ratna Award' for the second consecutive year. The award was presented to the Congress MP by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a function in Delhi in recognition of his performance in Parliament.

The function was attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj G Ahir, besides leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sharma said he considered himself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve them. Sharma dedicated the award to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, saying that the award was not his victory, but theirs.

According to a statement, the Sansad Ratna Award is one of the recognitions given to Members of Parliament for their outstanding work in Parliament by an NGO Prime Point Foundation. Meghwal is the chairman of the jury.

