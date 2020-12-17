New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday transferred several top-level IPS officers from various posts, including 1990 batch IPS officer Deependra Pathak, who served as Director-General of Police (DGP) in Andaman and Nicobar, to Delhi.

Balaji Srivastava, DGP Puducherry from the 1988 Batch has been transferred to Delhi, while RS Krishnia, 1989 batch has been transferred to Puducherry as DGP.

Satyendra Garg, who was Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry has been transferred to Andaman and Nicobar as DGP. (ANI)

