Tirupati, December 8: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook a visit to flood-affected areas in Tirupati district on a special flight to assess the extent of damage and coordinate immediate relief efforts. Arriving in the flood-affected regions, CM Jagan interacted with local authorities, relief teams, and residents to gain first-hand insights into the challenges faced by the affected communities.

CM expressed solidarity with the people grappling with the aftermath of the floods and assured them of the state government's commitment to providing swift assistance. During his visit, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to ensure the timely distribution of relief materials, medical assistance, and essential supplies to those affected by the natural calamity. Cyclone Michaung: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Visits Cyclone-Affected Areas in Amravati.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Conducts Aerial Survey

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state. pic.twitter.com/qwXWL4azgq — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

He directed officials to expedite the relief and rehabilitation process to minimise the impact on the lives and livelihoods of the residents. Further sympathising with the victims, Reddy said, "In the wake of relentless heavy rains, our hearts ache to witness the widespread hardship and damage inflicted upon us all. Responding swiftly, our government established 92 relief camps in Tirupati district, offering support to those affected. Eight thousand individuals have found refuge, and we've reached out with ration rice and essential supplies, offering sustenance to 60 thousand souls."

"In the face of adversity, the collaborative efforts of today's volunteers and our efficient secretariat system stand as a beacon of hope and goodness for all," he added further. The special flight facilitated the Chief Minister's prompt response to the crisis, allowing him to quickly survey the affected areas and make informed decisions regarding the allocation of resources for relief and recovery. Cyclone Michaung: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives Due to Cyclonic Storm in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

CM Jagan reiterated the government's dedication to supporting the affected communities and announced measures to expedite the restoration of normalcy in the flood-affected regions. The government's proactive approach underscores the importance of prompt action to alleviate the impact of natural disasters on the affected populace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)