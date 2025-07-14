Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated Ashok Gajapathi Raju for being appointed as the Governor of Goa, saying it is a matter of "great pride" for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"Heartiest congratulations to P Ashok Gajapathi Raju Garu on his appointment as the Governor of Goa. This is a moment of great pride for the people of our state," the Andhra CM wrote in a post on X.

CM Naidu thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for the appointing the former Andhra Pradesh MLA.

"I sincerely thank the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Cabinet for bestowing upon him this honour. I wish Shri Raju Garu a successful and fulfilling tenure in this esteemed role," his post added.

Earlier today, President Murmu appointed Kavinder Gupta as Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the new Governor of Haryana, Pushapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa.

President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh and appointed Kavinder Gupta as his successor.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The President of India appointed the 85-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12, 2023. Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023.

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a respected academic and political thinker, has been appointed as the Governor of Haryana. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, veteran politician and former Union Civil Aviation Minister, has been appointed as the Governor of Goa, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pilla.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Monday. (ANI)

