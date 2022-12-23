Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended help to a person suffering from a kidney problem in the Parumanchala village and directed the officials to take appropriate action in this regard.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister directed the District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon to initiate the process.

"During his visit to condole TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on the sudden demise of his son Chandramouli Reddy here on Thursday, Jayamma, a native of the village explained her son Yogi's health problem to the Chief Minister and her difficulties in providing dialysis," the statement said.

It said that the woman appealed to CM Reddy to provide the necessary medical help and pension to her son.

"In return, he responded immediately and directed the District Collector to take appropriate action," the statement said. (ANI)

