Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan have expressed shock over the road accident that occurred this morning in Telangana's Rangareddy district, killing at least 20 people.

"The tragic road accident that occurred in Rangareddy district of Telangana state has resulted in the deaths of several passengers, which has deeply shocked us," Chandrababu Naidu said in a post on X.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that the passengers who have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries recover quickly," he added.

Pawan Kalyan extended condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the Telangana government to provide better medical services to the injured.

"The horrific road accident that occurred near Chevella in Telangana state... I am deeply shocked to learn that 17 people lost their lives when a gravel lorry collided with an RTC bus. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I urge the Telangana state government to provide better medical services to the injured," Kalyan said in a post on X.

According to the officials, the accident occurred during the early hours of Monday between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, within the limits of the Chevella police station in Rangareddy district.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has also condoled the deaths in the accident.

"It is extremely heartbreaking that more than 17 passengers lost their lives in a road accident that occurred at Khanapur Stage in Chevella Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," Rao said in a post on X.

"I express profound shock at the severe injuries sustained by several people. The government should respond immediately and promptly support the families of the deceased and the injured. Better medical assistance should be provided to the injured. A comprehensive investigation should be conducted into the causes of this tragic accident," he added.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and grief over the severe road accident.

He spoke to TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector over the phone, directing them to take necessary measures to provide quality medical treatment to the injured, as per an official release.

The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. (ANI)

