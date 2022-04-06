New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): To discuss the status of ongoing developmental projects in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on wednesday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the national capital.

According to the official statement, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to extend support to Visakhapatnam - Bhogapuram beach corridor project for providing better connectivity and boost tourism and said the officials are preparing better plans for the project as directed by the Union Minister during his recent visit to the state.

Reddy said that the construction works of the western bypass in Vijayawada are on a brisk pace and urged the Union Minister to take measures to link this road to CRDA grid Road.

He said the state government has identified the lands and is ready to give for Multi-Model Logistic Park related to Vijayawada western bypass and asked the Union Minister to help to prepare DPR and move forward in this regard and added to take measures to prepare DPR and expedite works related to Vijayawada eastern bypass.

The Chief Minister said Central Transportation Department has sanctioned 20 ROBs for the state and urged the Union Minister to sanction another 17 ROBs for the state.

The Chief Minister has requested the Union Minister to take steps for the construction of 1,723 km of national highways connecting various tourist destinations, industrial nodes and special economic zones in the state and appealed for the construction of these roads connecting the centers of the newly formed districts.

The Chief Minister said the state tourism department has sent proposals for the construction of 14 ropeways across the state of which two were approved and requested the Union Minister to approve the remaining proposals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi. (ANI)

