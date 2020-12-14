Amaravati, Dec 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit New Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jagan would reach the national capital at 4.15 pm and drive to his official residence at 1-Janpath.

Also Read | Anna Hazare to Launch ‘Hunger Strike’ if Central Govt Fails to Resolve Farmers’ Issues.

Later, he is expected to have the meeting with Shah to discuss various pending issues, sources said.

Andhra Pradesh, during the winter session of the Legislature, passed a modified AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2020.

Also Read | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary 2020: Powerful Quotes From ‘Iron Man of India’ That One Can Share Remembering The Great Indian Leader.

The Bill requires the Presidents assent after clearance by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Assemblys resolution seeking abolition of the state Legislative Council is also awaiting the Centres approval.

The Chief Minister is expected to raise these with the Union Home Minister.

Jagan's other likely engagements in the capital have not been fixed yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)