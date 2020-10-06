New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and Special Representative V Vijaya Sai Reddy was also present in the meeting.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi, today," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

In September, Reddy had come to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

Recently, Reddy requested Shah to release the grants pending for Andhra Pradesh as early as possible in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)