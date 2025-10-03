Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reviewed the situation following heavy rains and floods in the North Andhra districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of four individuals who lost their lives due to heavy rains and accidents.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Naidu wrote, "I have reviewed the situation regarding heavy rains and floods in the North Andhra districts with officials and the district machinery. I have inquired about the current conditions in the combined Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts. Even though the rains have subsided today... officials have informed that heavy flows in the rivers are continuing due to floods coming from upstream. I have directed the officials to provide compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs each to the four individuals who lost their lives due to heavy rains and accidents."

He also instructed authorities to expedite the restoration of damaged roads and electricity lines and to assess crop losses to provide necessary support to affected farmers. Emphasising a humanitarian approach, he urged officials to work swiftly to mitigate the hardships faced by people during the floods.

The social media post reads, "I have advised to immediately restore the roads and electricity lines that were damaged due to rains and floods. I have instructed the machinery to assess the crop losses and stand as support for the affected people. I have directed the officials to work swiftly from a humanitarian perspective to alleviate the hardships of the people during disasters."

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Andhra Pradesh has issued a yellow alert of "thunderstorm, lightning and squall" for the state for the next 3-4 days. (ANI)

