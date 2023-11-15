Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Gidugu Rudra Raju on Tuesday said that his party will win the upcoming Telangana assembly elections with an absolute majority and accused the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of reneging on many promises including making a Dalit Chief Minister.

"Congress will win the Telangana assembly election with an absolute majority. After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress won the Karnataka assembly election with its impact. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others have released 6 guarantees which is a flagship program just like the 5 guarantees in Karnataka," Gidugu Rudra Raju told ANI here.

Also Read | National Press Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day Highlighting the Importance of Free and Independent Press.

"KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao ) promised a Dalit Chief Minister, but he did not keep the promise. He promised 3 acres of land for Dalits but did not do it. Unemployment is on the rise in Telangana under his watch," he added.

The Andhra Congress Chief also said that people have trust in the party as it "has fulfilled its promises in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh".

Also Read | Laxmi Nagar Fire: Father Throws Down 3-Year-Old Child to Save Him From Massive Blaze, Jumps With Wife and Son From Balcony in Delhi (Watch Video).

He also accused the KCR government of not giving unemployment allowance.

"The farmers, middle-class families, women and all are in trouble. The Congress party will definitely come to power here," Raju said.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)