East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): As a protest against Twitter's action of suspending Rahul Gandhi's account, Congress leader G V Sri Raj fried a quail bird symbolising a Twitter bird and couriered it to the Twitter headquarters in Mumbai on Monday.

"Though Twitter had restored the account of Rahul Gandhi, they protested to showcase their anger over the incident," Sri Raj, son of former MP GV Harsha Kumar told ANI.

"How can the social media platform block the account of a popular political leader," Sri Raj questioned.

Sriraj alleged that Twitter had done so under the pressure of the Narendra Modi-led central government. "In order to show our fury, we took up such a unique protest, "he added.

Sriraj and some other Congress workers fried a quail bird at Rajahmundry of East Godavari district and packed the fried bird and couriered it to the Twitter headquarters at Mumbai on Monday evening.

Twitter on Saturday unlocked the accounts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, a few days after it was temporarily suspended for sharing pictures of the family of a minor victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.

The Twitter accounts of various other Congress leaders like Pawan Khera and Manickam Tagore have also been unlocked. (ANI)

