Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] August 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Governor unveiled a mural statue of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday.

The state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan exhibited a 30-feet tall Mahatma Gandhi mural statue at the freedom fighters building in Vijaywada.

Earlier, the party planned to organise exhibitions at various offices and other places between August 12 and 14.

India is celebrating 75 years of independence from British rule. Freedom came with the partition of the country into India and Pakistan. Thousands of people died and millions were displaced.To bring out the suffering of millions of people, the whole country is observing 'The Remembrance Day of Horrors of Partition' today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last Independence Day speech, had announced to observe "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all the people who lost their lives during the partition of India and Pakistan.

"Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during partition and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi had said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated an exhibition on the theme 'Horrors of Partition' at the Parliament Library Building. (ANI)

