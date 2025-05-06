Amaravati, May 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh on Tuesday announced that efforts are underway to achieve 20 per cent growth in the tourism sector through focused planning.

He said that quarterly and annual action plans have been prepared to promote tourism year-round, with events such as night safaris, dolphin shows, festival calendars, and Araku coffee stalls.

Also Read | Water Cut Likely in Mumbai? BMC Rules Out Water Cuts, Says Lakes Have Enough Stock for Uninterrupted Supply Till July 31.

"We will submit monthly progress reports to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and implement tourism projects based on regional significance," the minister said in an official release.

He added that the state government will hold meetings with district collectors to finalise Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and launch strategic initiatives to develop tourism hubs across all districts.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Due to India-Pakistan Border Tensions.

Plans include developing Bhavani and Hope Islands, setting up 180 tents across six sites, and launching houseboats in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Suryalanka, and Bheemili Park, Durgesh added.

The minister also said that over 500 homestays have been identified in tribal, rural, heritage, and urban areas, and that spiritual tourism at temples will be promoted.

National fairs, international expos, and mega tourism events are being planned, alongside efforts to upgrade existing resorts and build new hotels to attract both tourists and investors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)