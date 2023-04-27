Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Administrative Service Association (IAS) of Andhra Pradesh has expressed objection to the Bihar government's decision to release Anand Mohan Singh convicted for killing Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.

The IAS Association has urged the State Government of Bihar to reconsider its decision.

On Monday, the Bihar government issued a notification regarding the release of 27 prisoners including former Lok Sabha member Anand Mohan Singh from jail.

"The IAS association of Andhra Pradesh expresses strong objection to the decision of the State government of Bihar to release the convict of the brutal killing of late G Krishnaiah IAS, former District Magistrate of Gopalganj. Born in the state of Andhra Pradesh in a humble family, Sri Krishnaiah became an IAS officer by dint of his grit and determination and was allotted to Bihar Cadre. As an IAS officer, Sri Krishnaiah always took decisions in favour for the poor and downtrodden. Even on the day when he was brutally killed, he was trying to safeguard his bodyguard from the mob," read the statement by the IAS Association.

"We strongly appeal to the State Government to reconsider its decision at the earliest in the interest of the nation," it added.

Earlier in the day, the widow of slain District Magistrate G Krishnaiah who was murdered by the gangster-turned-politician also objected to the release of Anand Mohan Singh from Bihar's Saharsa jail and appealed to President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to send him to jail.

This comes after Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh walked free from Bihar's Saharsa jail early Thursday morning, a move which was mandated following the amendment of the prison rules by the Bihar government allowing the release of 27 convicts including him.

Anand Mohan murdered Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994, in Muzaffarpur. Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh. He was dragged out of his official car and lynched.

G Krishnaiah, a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar in present-day Telangana.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court. Mohan then challenged the verdict in Supreme Court but no relief has been granted yet and he has remained in Saharsa jail since 2007.

His wife Lovely Anand has also been a Lok Sabha MP, while their son Chetan Anand is an RJD MLA from Bihar's Sheohar. (ANI)

