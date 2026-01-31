Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 31 (ANI): On the sacred occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday formally unveiled a newly constructed statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukaphaa, the founder of Greater Assam, at Sukaphaa Nagar in Natboma, Guwahati.

It may be noted that the statue of the founder of the Ahom dynasty has been constructed from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund, on the special initiative of Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and under the aegis of the Tai Ahom Cultural Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma paid homage to the forefathers who shaped Assam on the sacred occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi and extended his greetings and best wishes to the Tai Ahom community as well as the people of Assam as a whole.

He said that unveiling the statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukaphaa, the architect of Greater Assam, at the premises of the Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration site of the Greater Guwahati Central Me-Dam-Me-Phi Celebration Committee is a moment of pride and fulfilment for him.

The Chief Minister stated that the arrival of the Tai Ahoms under the leadership of Chaolung Sukaphaa in the early 13th century marked the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's social and cultural life.

He said, "In 1228 AD, Chaolung Sukaphaa crossed the Patkai hills with his soldiers and companions and, on seeing vast stretches of ripened paddy fields in the month of Aghun, described the land as 'Mung Dun Chun Kham', meaning 'the land of golden harvest."

He then advanced westward and settled in this region. Establishing his capital at Charaideo, he laid the foundation of a new chapter in the history of the Assamese people.

The Chief Minister further said that even before the arrival of Chaolung Sukaphaa, communities such as the Moran, Borahi, Chutia and Kachari were already settled in this region. After making this land his home, Chaolung Sukaphaa established relations with the existing communities and, by bringing everyone together, laid a strong foundation of unity and assimilation.

Referring to the colourful history of the Assamese people from that time to the present, the Chief Minister remarked that everyone is well aware of this shared journey.

He said that the people of Assam have together witnessed moments of prosperity and adversity, joy and sorrow.

He added that just as the people express gratitude to Chaolung Sukaphaa while witnessing the progress of the nation, they also draw inspiration from the ideals he showed whenever the nation faces challenges. Swargadeo Chaolung Sukaphaa, the architect of Assamese national life and Greater Assam, remains a source of inspiration for all and an eternal role model.

The Chief Minister observed that the installation of a full-length seated statue of this great visionary at the heart of Guwahati was an extremely necessary step.

The Chief Minister recalled that a few years ago, while visiting the area to participate in Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrations, he had advised members of the Tai Ahom community in Guwahati to undertake development of the entire site.

He expressed satisfaction that, through the combined efforts of Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and the Greater Guwahati Central Me-Dam-Me-Phi Celebration Committee, significant progress has now been made in the development and beautification of the area.

Noting that earlier there was little to show visitors from outside Guwahati who wished to learn about the six-hundred-year-long Ahom rule, the Chief Minister said that the development of this site at Natboma would help address this gap, at least to some extent.

He announced an additional grant of Rs 2 crore for further development of the area, with the support of Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita.

Among those present at today's programme were Union Minister of State for External Affairs and other portfolios, Pabitra Margherita, Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah, President of the Me-Dam-Me-Phi Celebration Committee Nitul Gogoi, along with several other distinguished dignitaries. (ANI)

