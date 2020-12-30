Krishna District, (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): A man attacked his parents in a fit of rage, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 9pm at Edurumondi village located in Nagayalanka mandal of Andhra Pradesh when one Tammu Veera Raghavaiah attacked his parents with a log, furious with them for sending away his wife who had returned to him after three years of leaving him, police said.

While Raghavaiah's mother Veeralankamma died on the spot, his father Nageswara Rao is in criticial condition at the Machilipatnam hospital where he was shifted to by police.

Nagayalanka circle inspector B Ravi Kumar said:"We came to Edurumondi village on receiving the information. Mother (of Tammu Veera) Veeralankamma died on the spot. Father Nageswara Rao's position is critical. We have shifted him to Machilipatnam hospital."

The circle inspector also said that Veera left his mother's body on a cot in a room and fled. A case is filed against Tammu Veera Raghavaiah under section 302 and 307 of IPC. Police is searching for him and the investigation is underway, Nagayalanka sub inspector K Srinivas said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)