Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Responding to the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu' allegations on the rising coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana argued that the state is conducting more COVID-19 tests.

Addressing the conference, Satyanarayana said, "Naidu spoke to his party leaders about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. It is true because we are conducting a high number of tests."

"In the wake of the healthcare facilities, the Chief Minister will be inaugurating ambulances. It was the concept introduced by Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy."

"This system was totally weakened in the past five years of TDP rule. Now our government is revamping the scheme with Rs 201 crores. A fleet of more than a thousand ambulances will be launched on Wednesday," said Satyanarayana.

Accusing the TDP leader, Satyanarayana further said, "Our government has cleared incentive dues to MSMEs since the TDP regime. Chandrababu Naidu says it is our responsibility and there is nothing great we did. But the thing is that generally six months dues will be cleared by succeeding government. But we are clearing the dues kept by the TDP regime for all of its five years tenure. Now we are clearing it. What's wrong if we say that?"

"Industrial policy was weakened during five years of the TDP regime. It is not an easy task but we are trying to revamp it now. At first, we are clearing the incentive dues," he added.

Satyanarayana also announced that the ruling party is going to give house pattas to the poor. "30 lakh house pattas will be given to the people at one go whereas not even a single house patta was delivered during the TDP regime. If this scheme goes as scheduled, poor people will stand by our party."

He warned Naidu by saying, "He should show some restraint before speaking. He should think of what he had done, and then make comments. He had done nothing beneficial to the public, which our government is doing."

On taking back 253.61 acres of land allotted to Amara Raja Infratech, a company of TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Satyanarayana said, "Nothing was constructed in the stipulated time, the government has to make allocations to other companies. There is nothing vindictive in taking back the lands. The government took back the lands as nothing is used by that company within a stipulated time." (ANI)

