Raptadu (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 28 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that people in Andhra Pradesh are all set to defeat YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the upcoming polls.

The opposition leader asserted that Chief Minister Reddy's 'Memanta Siddham' election campaign bus tour is a "failure" and urged the people to support the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP, and Janasena for the rebuilding of the state.

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari Dies: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials To Beef Up Security After Mafia-Turned-Politician's Death in Banda.

"The ego of Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will collapse after May 13th (election day)," said Naidu, addressing people as part of his Prajagalam election campaign tour.

Besides Raptadu, Naidu also toured Bukkaraya Samudram and Singanamala in Anantapur district and said that the district has the potential to become number one in the country if farmers are provided with water, drip irrigation, and subsidies.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Leader Rashmi Barve's Candidature From Ramtek Seat Declared Invalid.

He spoke about plans to implement drip irrigation with 90 per cent subsidy and also bringing Godavari river water to the region.

The former CM promised to create 20 lakh jobs for youth within five years and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 until they get jobs, if the alliance comes to power.

Naidu promised to raise the welfare pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and deliver it directly to the beneficiaries on the first day of every month.

"Women between the ages of 18 to 59 will receive Rs 1,500 per month through Aadabidda Nidhi (scheme), along with free RTC bus travel. The NDA government, under the Thalliki Vandhanam scheme, would provide Rs 15,000 annually to every school-going student, and three free gas cylinders per year under the Deepam Scheme," he added.

Reacting to YSRCP chief's comments on the murder of his uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy, Naidu alleged that there are inconsistencies in the YSRCP's narrative around that killing.

Later, Naidu participated in an Iftar dinner with the Muslim community on the STSN College ground in Kadiri town.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)