Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): A woman passenger was brutally attacked by a man on the Guntur-Peddakurapadu section of the railway route in a moving train, police said.

South Central Railway officials stated that the incident happened on Tuesday. The victim had boarded the train from Rajamahendravaram and was travelling alone in her coach.

When the train reached the Guntur-Peddakurapadu section, the accused suddenly attacked her with a knife and fled the scene after robbing her of her valuables, said Nasaravali, Guntur Railway Inspector.

According to officials, the woman, approximately 40 years old, was travelling to meet her relatives. During the attack, the accused snatched Rs 5,600 in cash, a cellphone, and a gold locket from her before escaping.

After the woman was found unconscious, railway staff immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). She was rushed to the hospital for treatment, officials added.

Police said that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

