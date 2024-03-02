Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman was stabbed by her lover, Mahesh in Andhra Pradesh's Chandragiri town on Saturday, police said.

The woman residing on the RF road in the town, who had been in love with Mahesh for the past three months, became the target of his aggression when she did not respond to his repeated phone calls, said police.

Mahesh, the lover suspected that she had forgotten about him, took a drastic step and stabbed her with a knife, added police.

The woman, in pain and distress, managed to scream for help as she shielded herself from further harm. Mahesh fled the scene, but swift police action led to his arrest. A case has been registered, and Mahesh is now in police custody.

The injured woman is currently undergoing treatment at Ruya Hospital, and her condition is being monitored said Chandragiri's Sub-Inspector of Police, Anitha.

The police have recorded the victim's statement and initiated an investigation into the incident to uncover the full details surrounding the unfortunate event.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

