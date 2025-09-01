Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh police nabbed three accused, including a woman, after a gang of miscreants attacked an elderly woman who was sleeping alone in her house during the afternoon. The miscreants robbed about 160 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 13 lakh before fleeing, Guntur district police said on Monday.

The incident took place on August 26 in Atthota village, under Kollipara Police Station limits.

Acting on the directions of Guntur District SP Satish Kumar, IPS, Kollipara Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Within just five days, the police apprehended two accused involved in the crime and recovered the stolen property. CCTV cameras played a crucial role in tracing the culprits.

The accused were identified as Kunchapu Durga Prasad (28 yrs) and Kottapalli Elisha (19 yrs), both residents of Palnadu district and the wife of the first accused, who helped conceal the stolen gold.

Guntur District SP Sathish Kumar said, "Bollimunta Bullemma (78 years), a resident of Atthota village, was attacked while she was asleep at home. Unidentified persons assaulted her and robbed gold ornaments worth about Rs 13 lakh. Based on the complaint lodged by her son, Kollipara SI P Koteshwara Rao registered the case. Considering the seriousness of the case, Tenali Rural CI R Umesh took up the investigation. After verifying CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, the police identified two suspects riding a bike in a suspicious manner. They were detained."

Guntur District SP said that the investigation revealed that these accused were habitual offenders, involved in cattle theft, motorcycle thefts, and house burglaries. They used the proceeds from these crimes to fund their bad habits.

"Following their usual pattern, they entered Atthota village to commit theft. On finding the elderly woman alone, they conducted a brief recce, confirmed there was no public movement nearby, and attacked her with an iron rod, robbing her gold ornaments before escaping. Police have since recovered the stolen ornaments and produced the accused before the court. The wife of the first accused, Munnangi Priyanka, who helped conceal the stolen gold and sold part of it, was also arrested. Further legal action is being taken against her," he further said.

Both accused have been previously involved in 21 criminal cases across various police stations, including Guntur district, Palnadu district and West Godavari district.

The case was successfully solved within five days under the supervision of Tenali SDPO B Janardhan Rao, by a team comprising Tenali Rural Circle Inspector R Umesh, Kollipara Sub inspector P Koteshwara Rao, Tenali Rural Sub Inspector Anand, ASI Poturaju, HC Ram Koteshwara Rao, Constable Ramakrishna, and Woman Constable Hameem. (ANI)

