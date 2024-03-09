Alluri, March 9: Four people were killed after four motrocycles they were riding on collided with each other in in Arakuloya mandal in the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh, a police official said. The incident took place on the Friday night on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

According to ASR District Police, 11 people were travelling on four bikes during the time of the mishap. While three persons died on the spot, a fourth person succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Six others who were injured in the incident have been admitted to hospital and their condition are critical, police said adding that one person sustained only minor injuires. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Newlywed Couple among Five Killed after Car Rams into Parked Truck in Nandyal

The collision took place in between the villages of Dumma Gudri and Ganjai Guda villages of the Vari Madala Panchayat. The bike riders were on their way to the Ganjai Guda Jathara, police said. "Six individuals are in critical condition, while one has minor injuries. Full details of the accident are still pending," said the police.

Earlier this week, five people were killed at Nallagatla village on the national highway in Allagadda mandal of Nandyala district in Andhra Pradesh. The victims were identified as family members of Telangana Minister Ravinder Reddy, who were returning from Tirupati to Hyderabad. Tragically, their car collided with a lorry from Karnataka, leading to the immediate demise of all five occupants. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Five People including Newly-Wed Couple Killed in Nandyal after Car Hits Parked Truck (Watch Video)

Late in February, four people lost their lives after a bus rammed into a stationary truck with a punctured tyre on the national highway near Padalemma temple in Prattipadu mandal in Andhra's Kakinada district.

