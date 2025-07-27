Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party cadres on Sunday gave a grand and warm welcome to Andhra Pradesh BJP State President PVN Madhav in Kadapa on the occasion of his visit to the region.

The Kadapa district BJP unit organised the visit as a celebratory event, marking the beginning of PVN Madhav's statewide tour.

Addressing a gathering, PVN Madhav said, "I chose Kadapa to begin my statewide tour because it is the first threshold to the sacred hills of Tirumala."

He highlighted Kadapa's cultural, literary, and historical significance.

"Kadapa is a land that brought glory to the Telugu language. It is the birthplace of thousands of devotional hymns by Tallapaka Annamacharya, home to the people's poet Yogi Vemana, and where great scholars like CP Brown worked to promote Telugu globally," he said.

Madhav noted that Kadapa also holds political importance, which is why he chose to begin his journey as State BJP President from there.

"Leadership means ensuring that every BJP worker becomes the face of the party's leadership," he said, urging the party's cadre to ensure the BJP's work and vision reach every individual.

Speaking on infrastructure, he said, "Major national highways, such as the Bangalore-Amaravati Expressway and others, pass through Rayalaseema. Kadapa Airport is being developed; new railway lines are being laid."

He assured that the BJP will recognise and reward long-serving and dedicated party workers.

While the BJP is currently a partner in the state government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Madhav said the BJP aims to make its presence felt in the upcoming local body elections.

"In the upcoming local body elections, the goal is to hoist the BJP flag across the state. BJP aims to nurture people-centric leadership through its cadre-based approach. We all must work together to strengthen the glory and presence of the BJP," he said.

Explaining the spiritual significance, he added, "I'm beginning my first tour from Kadapa because it is God's gateway--'Devuni Kadapa.' In Indian pilgrimage routes, people travelling from the North to Rameswaram or Kashi, or heading to Tirumala, traditionally pass through Kadapa."

Madhav also hosted a "Chai Pe Charcha" event in Kadapa as a platform to interact with citizens and strengthen the BJP's grassroots connection.

"Happy to host a "Chai Pe Charcha" in Kadapa, a platform for interaction and connection with people. The program aims to engage directly with citizens and work in unison for the state's development. The main mission is to see the BJP flag fly high across Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Criticising the previous state government, he said the Rythu Bharosa (Farmer Welfare) scheme was mishandled and diverted from its intended purpose. (ANI)

