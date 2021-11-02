Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The ruling YSRCP has retained the Badvel assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh that went to bypoll on October 30.

YSRCP's Dasari Sudha defeated his close rival, BJP's Panathala Suresh by a huge margin of 90,533 votes in the Badvel Assembly seat. While Sudha won 1,12,211 votes, Suresh bagged 21,678 votes. Meanwhile, Congress managed to get 6,235 votes.

Badvel, an SC reserved constituency in Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's home-turf Kadapa, fell vacant after the sitting YSRCP MLA Dr Venkata Subbaiah passed away in March due to an illness. (ANI)

