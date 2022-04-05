New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister briefed PM Modi about many projects and issues including the Polavaram project, Kadapa steel plant, rationality in the selection of eligible persons under the National Food Security Act, and arrears to the state from Telangana, etc.

Also Read | Harsh Kumar Jain to Take Charge as Indian Envoy to Ukraine.

According to an official statement, among the development works discussed, the Polavaram project took the spotlight. Reddy placed before the PM the revised estimates for the Polavaram project. He stated that the Technical Advisory Committee held on February 11, 2019, revised the estimates of the Polavaram project to Rs. 55, 548.87 crores.

"The state would require another Rs.31,118 crore to complete the project. Rs 8,590 crore would be spent on construction and Rs 22,598 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation," said CM Reddy.

Also Read | Delhi Jal Board Withdraws Circular on Short Leave for Muslim Employees During Ramzan.

The CM also discussed the process of payment for the rehabilitation of families who will be displaced due to the Polavaram project. CM has requested the payment of the R&R package directly into their bank accounts.

Another issue discussed by CM Jagan was the flawed approach taken to identify beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and said that it would be unfair to the state.

Giving examples of the flawed approach, the CM said that while the rations were to be provided 1.45 crore households in the state, only 0.89 crore households are getting rations from the Centre. The remaining 0.56 crore families are being provided rations by the state government at its own expense. In economically prosperous states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, the central government gives 75 per cent ration to rural and 50 per cent to urban people, while in AP only 61 per cent rural and 41 per cent urban people are being given rations. He highlighted the indifference being meted out and urged PM to look into the issues

"CM Reddy and PM Modi discussed the related to site clearance approval for Bhogapuram International Airport as it has expired. Even though the Central Government promised to set up a comprehensive steel plant at Kadapa as per the State Redistribution Act, McCann, a central government agency, has not yet submitted its report on the setting up of the steel plant. The state government has taken steps to set up a steel plant keeping in view the aspirations of the people of the Rayalaseema and Kadapa districts. Hence he requested for further assistance," reads the official statement.

"Requested Centre to allocate over 16 Beach Sands Minerals areas for AP Mineral Development Corporation. The Atomic Energy Department had allotted 2 areas to APMDC. The permits for the remaining 16 are pending. Requested PM to direct allocations and permits. CM sought immediate approval for the setting up of 12 medical teaching hospitals."

The Chief Minister said the state government has lost revenue due to bifurcation and covid pandemic and urged the Prime Minister to relax the credit limit of the state. The Chief Minister said an amount of Rs. 6,455.76 crores is receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana State Distribution Utilities and Telangana DISCOMs and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned authorities to settle these dues at the earliest so that the State power sector will be financially strengthened. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)