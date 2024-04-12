Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena, along with his family, offered prayers at the famous shrine of Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti on Thursday.

They were welcomed by the temple officials and then they arranged for a special darshan of the deity.

On this occasion, temple authorities honoured the couple with vestments and offered Vedic blessings and theertha prasadas.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with the counting of votes set for June 4.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

