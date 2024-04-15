Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has written a letter to the Election Commission on Sunday, drawing attention to the incident in Vijayawada, where Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered an injury after a stone was hurled at his bus.

In his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the former TDP MP requested the ECI to immediately transfer KV Rajendranath Reddy, DGP of State; PSR Anjaneyulu, DGP Intelligence; and Kanti Rana, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, as they've "miserably failed" in their duty and have demanded a CBI investigation to look into the case.

On Saturday evening, CM Jagan was left with a deep cut above his left eyebrow, narrowly missing his eyes, after an unidentified person hurled a stone at the chief minister during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada, said sources.

The party sources further informed that the CM was immediately administered first aid on the bus and CM Jagan continued his bus journey after receiving first aid, they added.

In his letter, Kumar has also condemned the attack. He has asked for an impartial, speedy and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. In addition to this, he has also cast serious doubts over the state police's inability to protect the Chief Minister during his 'Memantha Siddham' campaign.

"It is sad that the Police Department has failed miserably to give adequate protection to the CM in Vijaywada City itself, where the top brass of police, the DGP, DG Intelligence, and Commissioner of Police are stationed," the letter added.

He further alleged that the police have lost their professionalism and impartial conduct, in the last 5 years of YSRCP's rule.

Citing attacks on the convoys of N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP's party office, in Mangalagiri, he wrote that the investigation into these cases was biassed and the culprits were left free.

In his letter, he also mentioned the security lapse that occurred during PM Modi's rally in Chilakaluripet on March 17th and how the police took no action to punish those who were responsible. (ANI)

