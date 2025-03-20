NTR (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called on people of the State to participate in Earth Hour on March 22 by switching off non-essential lights.

"Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer has given the call to people of the State to observe 'Earth Hour' on Saturday, March 22, by switching off all non-essential lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm as part of the WWF's (World Wide Fund for Nature) Earth Hour global movement, originated in 2007," a statement from the Raj Bhavan read.

Governor Nazeer has said that the voluntary action of switching off non-essential lights for one hour will help bring conservation and sustainable practices into focus.

"Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that the WWF's Earth Hour campaign unites people around the world through the voluntary action of switching off non-essential lights for one hour, to help bring conservation and sustainable practices into focus, creating a better world for future generations," the statement read.

In 2024, lights at public places and prominent sites in various cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, were turned off between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm as part of the Earth Hour event.

During this time, the lights at India Gate, the famous Akshardham Temple in the National Capital, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, and Howrah Bridge in Kolkata were switched off.

According to the power distribution company BSES, a total of 206 MW of electricity was saved in Delhi alone due to Earth Hour.

Organized by the non-profit organization World Wide Fund (WWF), 'Earth Hour' was famously started as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Since 2007, it has grown to engage millions of supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, inspiring individuals and organizations worldwide to take action for the environment, and driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people, as per the Ministry of Environment.

Earth Hour is a worldwide event wherein global landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Sydney Opera House, the Empire State Building and Rashtrapati Bhawan (India) amongst others have also participated and switched off their electric lights during Earth Hour, as per the Ministry of Environment.

Earth Hour 2025 will be observed on Saturday, March 22, from 8:30 pm - 9:30 pm. (ANI)

