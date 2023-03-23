Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] March 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed his profound grief over the passing away of Devireddy Srinath Reddy, former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"Srinath Reddy made a mark in the field of journalism as a senior journalist for over four decades and as Chairman of A.P. Press Academy, for three years." said Governor Abdul Nazeer while offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Also Read | Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Announces Rs 10,000 per Acre Compensation to Farmers for Crop Losses.

Earlier, Andhra's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior journalist

Reddy was a native of Kovaramguttapalli village in Simhadripuram mandal of Kadapa and worked as a journalist for nearly four decades. He started his career as a journalist with the Andhra Prabha Telugu daily. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Former Inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram Escape From Shelter Home in Cuddalore District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)