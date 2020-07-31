Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 10,376 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,40,933 on Friday, the state's health department informed.

This is the third consecutive day that Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 cases.

As many as 68 deaths were also reported from the state on Friday.

The total figure includes 75,720 active cases and 63,864 recoveries. 1,349 deaths have been reported from the state.

India also reported the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 16-lakh mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. (ANI)

