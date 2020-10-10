Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar has expressed happiness as the dams in the state are filling up to their full capacity for the second consecutive year.

While visiting Kandaleru reservoir in Rapur Mandal of Nellore district on Saturday, he said that it is a good sign for farmers that the dams and reservoirs in the state are filling up.

The chief engineer at Kandaleru reservoir told the minister that the water level was at 52 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet, but Kumar suggested him to store water up to the level of 60 TMC feet.

The minister asked the engineers and other staff members to ensure that people do not face any problem with Kandaleru backwaters.

MLAs R Pratap Kumar Reddy and Sanjeevaiah accompanied the minister. (ANI)

