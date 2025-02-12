Amravati, February 12: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government is planning 'Work From Home' in a big way, especially for women. In a post on X, he said, "Andhra Pradesh is planning "Work From Home" in a big way, especially for women. First, I would like to extend greetings to all women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Today, we celebrate their achievements and commit ourselves to providing them equal and full access to growth opportunities in these fields."

"Now, returning to the headline - As we know, the work landscape underwent a shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. With technology readily available to scale, "Work From Home" gained prominence. Concepts such as remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) can empower businesses and employees alike to create flexible, productive work environments," he said. He further said that such initiatives can help to strike a better work-life balance as well. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Re-Launches Amaravati Project; Sets 3-Year Deadline for Capital Region Development Authority (See Pics).

"We plan to harness these trends to drive meaningful change in AP. The Andhra Pradesh IT & GCC Policy 4.0 is a game-changing step in that direction. We're offering incentives for developers to create IT office spaces in every city/town/mandal and supporting IT/GCC firms to generate employment at the grassroots," Andhra CM said. "I'm confident these initiatives will foster greater workforce participation, especially of women professionals, who will benefit through flexible remote/hybrid work options," he further added. Earlier CM Naidu opined that educated women should not remain as housewives and that they should be provided good employment opportunities. Chandrababu Naidu Viral Video: Woman Tries To Kiss Andhra Pradesh CM, Clip Surfaces.

According to a release, CM Chandrababu told the officials to impart proper training to all those educated women living in rural and semi-urban areas in the State and provide employment opportunities to them. Chandrababu Naidu said that educated women should not confine themselves to their houses as work-from-home and coworking centres can provide massive employment opportunities to them.

He expressed serious concern that several educated women are still remaining at home and felt that they would get employment if work-from-home could be brought closer to them. Women are very efficient and talented but are confining themselves to their homes due to certain family issues and responsibilities, the Chief Minister said. If proper opportunities are provided to such women economic activity will grow, he added.

