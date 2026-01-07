Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): On passengers' demand, Railways will continue the services of special trains running between SMVT Bengaluru and Bidar for an additional 34 trips as per details given below:

Train no 06539 SMVT Bengaluru-Bidar Bi-Weekly Special, notified to run up to 28.12.2025, is now continued to run every Friday & Sunday till 27.02.2026. (17 trips)

Train no 06540 Bidar-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-Weekly Special, notified to run up to 29.12.2025, is now continued to run every Saturday & Monday till 28.02.2026. (17 trips)

These would amount to 34 trips for the SMVT Bengaluru-Bidar Bi-Weekly Specials.

According to the release, there will be no changes in composition or stoppages for the above-mentioned trains.

These special trains will stop at 3 stations, Kalaburagi, Shahabad and Wadi, of Solapur Division of Central Railway.

Reservations for Special trains on special charges will open at all computerised reservation centres and on the website.

Bookings for unreserved coaches can be done through booking counters at stations, and the UTS app also. Passengers are requested to travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is modernising its infrastructure and services with a strong focus on the needs of common passengers, aiming to make train travel more convenient, comfortable, safe and affordable. Through sustained investment, operational reforms, and technology adoption, Indian Railways is strengthening its passenger-first approach, prioritising everyday travellers.

Indian Railways has achieved record production of General and non-AC coaches equipped with modern passenger-friendly facilities to accommodate rising demand at affordable fares.

These coaches enhance travel comfort while significantly increasing carrying capacity, reinforcing Indian Railways' commitment to inclusive and accessible rail travel.

Building on this base, Indian Railways has an ongoing coach production programme for the current and the next financial year to further strengthen and modernise its passenger fleet. For the ongoing financial year 2025-26, which is already in its final quarter, the production plan provides for 4,838 new LHB GS and Non-AC coaches (LS coaches: 2,817; LSCN coaches: 2,021).

For 2026-27, the production target is 4,802 LHB coaches (LS coaches: 2,638; LSCN coaches: 2,164). This planned production is aimed at meeting rising passenger demand while enhancing safety, comfort and the overall quality of train services. (ANI)

