New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple stampede in Srikulam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. He announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be offered to the kin of the victims. The injured individuals will also be provided with Rs. 50,000.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu said, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday condoled the demise of atleast 9 people in the stampede that took place in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district.

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu expressed deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple and expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. (ANI)

