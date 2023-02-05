Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board on Sunday declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022.

Out of 4,59182 candidates, only 95208 qualified in the preliminary written test, as per an official release.

The qualified candidates should get ready for a physical fitness test, the statement said.

The scanned OMR sheets will be available for download for three days from 10 am today to 5 pm on February 7, it added. (ANI)

