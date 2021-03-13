Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 175 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Saturday.

With these new infections, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,91,563.

As many as 132 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours which took the recovery tally to 8,83,113 in the state.

The state recorded two deaths on Friday -- one each in Anantapur and Chittoor districts. After the two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll in the state now stands at 7,182.

There are 1,268 are active cases in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

